MEDINA — Orleans County YMCA is teaming up with the Medina Business Association’s Ale in Autumn on Sept. 28 to “Make it a day in Medina.”
Greg Reed, director of the YMCA, announced the return of the Medina Mud Run, starting at Sacred Heart Club.
The 5K race with more than 15 obstacles will continue to Gallagher’s Farm, then to the Erie Canalway, with a finish back at Sacred Heart Club.
Registration is at 9:30 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. with a mini-mudder for ages 5 to 12. Individuals, couples, families and teams of five are welcome to join the event for a 10:45 a.m. start in waves.
Fees are $40 for individuals, $70 for couples, $120 for a family up to five, $160 for an adult team of 5; and $15 for mini-mudders age 5 to 12.
Registration forms can be found online at www.glowymca.org or at the YMCA in the former Medina Armory. Information is also available by calling (585) 798-2040.
— By Virginia Kropf
