MEDINA — Artist Brandi Zavitz knew when she retired from Holley Central School that she would spend her free time painting.
Having rode her bike or walked underneath the North Main Street bridge thousands of times over the years, she said, “I often thought, ‘When I retire, I’d like to paint a mural there under the bridge.’”
Zavitz, a Medina native, retired in June 2021 after 31 years teaching art in the Holley district. While teaching, she painted murals, musical sets, backdrops and scenery for dance recitals — but it wasn't enough.
“I said after I retired I was going to paint myself into oblivion, and I went out and bought 30 canvases,” she said.
Then the Village of Medina posted a notice calling for an artist to paint a mural under the North Main Street bridge. Zavitz applied.
Actually, she was the only artist who applied, she said. Once she was hired, she applied for, and won, a grant from GO-Art!
“On the application they asked for three examples of my work. I didn’t have pictures of the murals I had painted, but I sent them four pages of some of my artwork I had created through the years,” Zavitz said.
The village wanted Zavitz to create something "historic," which she said isn't her normal style artistically.
“I consider myself an expressionist, impressionist surrealist painter. I love color," she said. "Arthur Barnes has done a lot of historic things in the area and I wanted to do something that represents peaceful Medina, that shared my memories. I wanted ... to tell a story, create something that takes you time to walk through the mural.”
Zavitz also wanted to focus on everyday life, the simple things, like a Journal-Register newspaper carrier, wild lilies growing along the road or a Mini League baseball player.
She sketched her ideas on the wall and began painting in early August. Her mural includes apples, a pet cat she lost, a window from Newell Shirt Factory, the culvert under the Erie Canal, Medina Falls, fall leaves, a marching band, and the steeple at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Zavitz said one of the most enjoyable aspects of her project is meeting the people who have passed by on the towpath or in boats on the canal.
“I have talked to people from North Carolina, South Carolina, Germany, Maine, Colorado, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania,” she said.
One Medina resident who walks the towpath every day is Paul Wengrzycki, who said he loves the mural and stops to watch and chat with Zavitz.
“She’s showing everything about Medina. She is showing the village,” he said.
Zavitz hopes to have the mural done no later than Sept. 30, if rain doesn’t slow her progress.
One thing that takes a lot of time is setting up and taking care of her supplies every day. She parks as close to the bridge as she can, then carries six or eight cans of paint, plus brushes and other tools, to the site. Much of the painting has to be done from a scaffold and ladder.
Zavitz doesn’t consider herself a typical artist.
“An artist is like the Pied Piper,” she said. “I poured my heart into my classes. I always taught my students to respect each other and themselves. Art has been such a wonderful tool.”
She has taught exchange students from Colombia, Switzerland and Korea who are now artists all over the world, she added.
“A true artist sees the world with a different set of eyes. You look at something and make it your own. It takes a special amount of creativity.”
