MEDINA — A new program being promoted by Medina Police Department is designed to provide first responders with pertinent information when encountering people with special needs.
Lt. Todd Draper has taken the lead to develop a decal that can be placed on the door of a residence or a vehicle window to let first responders know they may encounter a person with special needs. Assisting with the program are officers Dustin Meredith and Clayton Smith.
Debbie Fuller shared the idea for the decals at a Police Advisory Committee meeting. She had learned about a similar program in Lake Wales, Fla., where Fuller resides part time. The sheriff’s department there promotes the decals, which give first responders notice that someone in the house or vehicle may not respond to commands or requests as they normally expect.
As an example, Fuller shared a story about her son Collin and a smoke alarm going off.
“He called me in a panic,” she said. “It was then I realized in an emergency situation, he wouldn’t know what to do. You can’t practice something like that.”
Collin was diagnosed at 18 months with pervasive development disorder. Over the years, his diagnosis changed through various autism spectrums, Fuller said. He is able to live on his own, with daily supervision by Paula Stanton from the Arc of Orleans. Stanton spends 25 hours a week assisting Collin with daily living skills such as preparing meals and paying bills.
“When I can’t be around, emergency personnel should realize someone like Collin can’t process rapid fire questions, commands or requests,” Fuller said. “I’m hoping this program will bridge that gap.”
Draper thinks if MPD can get the information out it will help a lot of people.
“I hope this program catches on. It will help people with various disabilities, not just autism,” he said.
The idea for the decals was introduced Aug. 2 during National Night Out, Draper said. Since then, 10 applications have been turned requesting them. Information on the applications is shared with Orleans County dispatch, so when a call comes in from a home with a decal, the dispatcher can alert first responders.
The decals were printed by the Print Shop and are designed to be weather resistant.
The officers explained the correct place to put a decal on a vehicle is on the small window behind the back door on the driver’s side.
“That is always the side where an officer approaches a vehicle,” Draper said.
Decal applications are available on the village website and at Medina Police Department. They can also be picked up at Orleans County Mental Health and the Arc.
Draper stressed that families don’t have to display a decal, if they would rather not, because key personnel will have the needed information on file.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.