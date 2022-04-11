MEDINA — Former members of the Mustang Marching Band will celebrate the band's 55th anniversary this spring with a special appearance by the Alumni Marching Band in the Memorial Day Parade.
The Alumni Band first met to perform five years ago to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, according to Alana Koneski, vice president of the Alumni Band Committee and a member of the Mustang Marching Band from 1969 to 1973.
Former members are being asked to participate with the band to march in this special occasion, which will also recognize band director Jim Steele’s retirement at the end of the season.
The Alumni Band Committee has been meeting for several weeks under the leadership of Greg Nellist (1975), president; Koneski (1973); Sue Squires (1982), treasurer; and Dave Leonard (1993), secretary.
Also on the committee are Janet Smith (1969), Jeff Pask, (1981), Shelly Smith (1984) and Ben Zakes (2019).
“This is a plea to get alumni members to register ASAP and not to procrastinate, because the deadline is May 1 to order tee shirts,” the committee said in an e-mail.
Registration is online at www.mmmband.com under “Alumni.” The fee is $25. A T-shirt with the member's year of graduation on the back will be provided. Payment is through Venmo or by sending a check to Sue Squires.
To date, plans include a meet and greet at 7 p.m. May 29 at Sacred Heart Club and practice at 10 a.m. May 30, followed by a picnic at 2 p.m.
The Alumni Band will line up at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Pickle Factory on Park Avenue. Their performance will feature three patriotic songs: “America,” “America the Beautiful” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Nellist stressed it is not necessary to play an instrument to march with the band.
The Alumni Committee is also urging a great turnout of alumni, not only to participate again, but to recognize and honor Steele.
“As a director and educator, Mr. Steele has worked to instill inspiration and dedication in all of his students, and during his tenure recorded an impressive history of decisive victories in the Small School I Division of the New York State Field Band Conference,” the Alumni Committee said in its appeal.
Joseph McKain, founder of the Mustang Marching Band, who first brought the group to excellence, has also been asked to participate, because he played such a huge role in the band program, Koneski said.
The 2017 performance of the Alumni Band saw close to 100 alumni participate in the parade, with several others attending the meet-and-greet. It is the committee's hope to exceed that number at this year’s gathering and celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.