MEDINA — Butts-Clark American Legion Auxiliary recognized its longest standing member in a get-together Oct. 2 at the post hall.
Louise Heveron Nicholson joined the American Legion Auxiliary in 1955 under the wing of her late husband Pat, according to her sister Phyllis Allport. She had also joined the VFW-Lincoln Post in 1946 under her brother Roy Cook.
Cathy Fox, president of Orleans County American Legion Auxiliary, presented Nicholson with a plaque signed by Anne M. Baglio, 8th District president, and Nancy Babis, chair of the Department of New York Membership. The plaque recognizes Nicholson for outstanding service and dedication to the organization.
"Louise joined our auxiliary in 1955," Fox said. "I was 8 years old."
Nicholson and her first husband Pat Heveron owned the Maui Inn on East Center Street when the American Legion was located upstairs.
"The guys patronized us a lot and I wanted to show our appreciation," Nicholson said. "When they moved to North Main Street, I came down here to have a drink with the boys."
Nicholson eventually became bartender at the Legion, and retired on her 90th birthday. She will be 97 on Dec. 10.
Gary Hill called Nicholson, "One of the best bartenders we ever had."
While waiting to receive her plaque, Nicholson enjoyed a drink at the bar.
"It's just a short vodka and tonic, a very short one," she said. "It's my favorite drink."
