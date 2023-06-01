The annual Community Yard Sale in the village of Medina will take place on Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser organized by Medina Lions Club, which is selling barbecued chicken dinners at the Olde Pickle Factory, where a vendor fair is taking place. Thirty vendors have reserved spots and will feature a wide variety of merchandise.
In addition to selling chicken dinners, the Lions Club will have a hot dog and hamburger stand, manned by Lions Chris and Julie Keller.
“We have the best hamburgers in town,” Chris Keller boasted.
The Community Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on the first Saturday in June is a more than 20-year tradition in Medina, according to event chair Jim Hancock.
The familiar Weinermobile, manned by Lions Pete Kaiser, Chris Leavitt and Matt Kreutz, will travel through the village offering hot dogs to yard sale shoppers.
Lions will be on the four corners of Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon handing out maps indicating the location of yard sales throughout the village. The maps are free, but donations are accepted for the club’s community projects.
Chiavetta’s is preparing the chicken dinners. The cost is $14 in advance (get tickets from any Lion or call 716-417-0079) and $15 at the gate. Serving is from 11:30 a.m. until all dinners are sold. New this year: The club is able to accept credit cards.
Also new this year is music by Rob Robinson.
