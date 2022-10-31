MEDINA — The Sandstone Trust is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations and/or programs in the Medina-Ridgeway-Shelby region.

The community endowment program will make several thousand dollars available in December. Funding is intended for purposes that clearly benefit the community. Grants generally range from $200 to $500.

Grant application forms can be obtained: in person at Michael Zelazny CPA, 511 Main St.; by regular mail request sent to Sandstone Trust, P.O. Box 25, Medina, NY 14103; or electronically at www.sandstonesociety.org.

Completed applications are due Friday (Nov. 4). They should be mailed to Sandstone Trust, P.O. Box 25, Medina, NY 14103.

For more information, email sandstonesociety@gmail.com or call Michael Zelazny at 585-798-1006.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you