MEDINA — The Sandstone Trust is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations and/or programs in the Medina-Ridgeway-Shelby region.
The community endowment program will make several thousand dollars available in December. Funding is intended for purposes that clearly benefit the community. Grants generally range from $200 to $500.
Grant application forms can be obtained: in person at Michael Zelazny CPA, 511 Main St.; by regular mail request sent to Sandstone Trust, P.O. Box 25, Medina, NY 14103; or electronically at www.sandstonesociety.org.
Completed applications are due Friday (Nov. 4). They should be mailed to Sandstone Trust, P.O. Box 25, Medina, NY 14103.
For more information, email sandstonesociety@gmail.com or call Michael Zelazny at 585-798-1006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.