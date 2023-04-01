The Medina Teachers Association, the Medina school district and the Medina Area Partnership have announced the March selections for Students of the Month. These students have been recognized for going above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
First grader Rayne Potter was nominated by Allison Woodburn at Oak Orchard Primary School. Woodburn said of Rayne: "She has really come out of her shell and is starting to blow me away academically. She started off the school year very quiet and shy, but is now going above and beyond with all of her school work. Rayne works cooperatively with her peers, she participates in lessons by answering questions, and she's always doing more than what is expected of her on her school work. ...When completing her writing assignments, she always completes excellent work by not only using neat and organized writing, but also by adding vivid details, creativity, and imagination to her sentences. She also adds beautiful illustrations complete with labels and speech bubbles to add extra personality to her work. She is polite, well-mannered, and eager to please. ... She is always willing to be partners with anyone in the class and goes out of her way to offer a helping hand to classmates without being asked by a teacher. She has a huge heart and always wants others to know that she cares about them. She makes me proud every day ... ."
Third grader Kevin Skidmore was nominated by Demerise Eadie at Wise Middle School. Eadie wrote: "Kevin is a student who takes deep care for growth in a variety of ways. In art class, he has incredible focus and concentration for his work that shows in the details he meticulously revises until they meet his high standards. If he is met with difficulty, he uses a variety of resources to approach the problem. ... His work ethic often reminds me of the story of the tortoise and the hare, as he is so steadfast at breaking down problems until he accomplishes the goal he has set for himself ... . (In afterschool art club, where students learn how to crochet) Kevin has been beyond happy to share his skills with students who do not have them mastered yet. As we learned to do a single crochet stitch, Kevin was having a more difficult time. Despite some very discouraging and frustrating moments of starting again, Kevin never quit and persevered by asking for help, teaching others what he already knew, and putting in so much hard work on his own time. After each meeting, Kevin took home supplies to practice independently. ... While a student working hard at a skill for a club they chose may not seem like a reason he exemplifies what educators hope for in students, I wanted to use it as proof that Kevin has and will do whatever is necessary to grow into a better person and help the world around him. ..."
Eighth grader Wyatt Bailey was nominated by Jessica Catalano McCloskey at the junior-senior high school. Catalano McCloskey wrote: Wyatt "is a student in one of my reading classes that is rather energetic but puts his energy to good use in my class. He has enthusiasm for just about everything we do in class. I try to gamify many tasks in class. Wyatt takes these opportunities to challenge others and this gets everyone really engaged. ... In December, there was a fun door decorating contest, and all of the students in all of my classes had the opportunity to create a light bulb to add to a string of paper lights on my door. He wanted to make sure that the bulbs and all of the other door decorations were put up so the door looked its best, so he offered to come during his lunch study hall during the two days I had classes decorating to continue to work on the door. He did a great job and used his own creativity to make the paper string of lights look very nice as they encircled a goofy dear on the door. ..."
Each honored student received a yard sign from MTA, a pen-and-pencil set from district superintendent Mark B. Kruzynski, and a bag of apples and a gift card for the Author's Note from the March award sponsor, LynOaken Farms.
