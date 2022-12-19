Medina’s Village of Lights committee has announced the winners of the 2022 holiday lighting contest.
Twenty home and business entered the contest. Committee chair Cindy Robinson said many more spectacularly decorated properties were not entered and she hopes their owners will consider participating next year.
This is the third year of the contest, which was started in 2020 to provide a safe, fun activity for families at the height of the Covid pandemic.
“It was so successful, we decided to keep it going,” Robinson said.
In the business category: Main Street TV and Appliance, 430 Main St., is the winner of the Community Spirit award; ATB Staffing, 534 Main St., won the Christmas Spirit award; and Modern Mercantile, 135 East Center St., was named Grand Champion for the second year.
Residential winners are: Becky Bonk, 143 North Gravel Road, Christmas Spirit, Traditional; Kellie Watson, 528 Bates Road, Christmas Spirit, Innovative; Terri Moriarty, 607 West Center St., Best Use of Lights; Rich Rossoin and Lindsay Eaton, 103 Mead Ave., Possibly Visible from Space; David Gawron, 134 Roseland Ave., Most Whimsical; and John Dieter/Nick Dieter/Jon Sherman, 913, 915 and 917 Gwinn St., Block Party.
Other entrants, which the public is encouraged to drive around and view, are: Vision 2000, 3930 Salt Works Road; Amanda Costich, 421 Oak Orchard Road; Anne Mangold, 919 Gwinn St.; Sue Van Buren, 103 Eastview Drive; Ashley Fix and Alex Freeman, 1031 Gwinn St.; Diane Arndt, 1150 Gwinn St.; Cindy Watson, 935 Gwinn St.; and Eric Miller, 114 Elwood Ave.
Each winner received a $50 prize. The Grand Champion received $200.
