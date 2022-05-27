Student artists in Lockport and Barker are the winners of state Assembly Member Mike Norris' second annual Memorial Day poster contest.
The contest theme, "Freedom Isn't free," challenged students to depict a scene honoring and remembering those who have served our country.
The winners, Haylee Green of Lockport and Allison Hotaling of Barker, received an official New York State Citation and their posters will be displayed in the state Legislative Office Building in Albany as well as Norris' district office.
“Through their unique talents and thoughtful interpretation of the theme ... these students have captured and conveyed the gravity of the ultimate sacrifice, and created pieces that resonate with the spirit of the Memorial Day,” Norris said.
The poster contest was open to all high school students in the 144th Assembly District. Entries were received from throughout the district in a variety of styles including digital media, sketch work, watercolor, photography and interpretive art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.