BUFFALO — "Hope in the Darkness: Depression & Suicide in a Pandemic" will be presented live and via livestream on Oct. 28 at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Road. The presenter, psychotherapist Dan Lawson, will suggest ways to manage mental health with the help of the Catholic faith. A question-and-answer segment is included in the presentation.
Lawson's presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. To attend in person, register and reserve seats by calling 823-7077. The presentation will be livestreamed on St. Martin of Tours Buffalo Facebook.
For more informatiion, email Dawn Iacono at diacono@stmartinbuffalo.com or go to www.stmartinbuffalo.com .
