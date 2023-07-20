OLCOTT — When Laura Farmer’s husband Karl suggested she open a restaurant, the first thing she did was start searching for a location.
When she hit on Olcott Beach, she believed she had found the perfect place.
Karl is a native of England, and one night when he couldn’t sleep, it crossed his mind that there was no place in the area to get traditional English food.
He had worked for British Pork Pie Company in Buffalo, until he lost his job.
So he told Laura, “You have to open a restaurant.”
“I never thought about opening a restaurant before Karl suggested it,” said Laura, whose day job is claims adjuster for a workers’ compensation company.
Searching the internet, Laura found a small mini mall on East Main Street in Olcott, just a few steps away from the beach. There were several vacant spaces available, and the Farmers rented one.
The Farmers reside in Irving, but they don’t mind the drive each day.
They opened Mammy’s on July 4 with a limited menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, chips and cold drinks.
“People like their hots and hamburgers, but love ethnic food too,” Laura said.
So, of course, their menu now includes steak-and-ale and chicken-and-mushroom pies, full of meat and wrapped in flaky puff pastry. There are also sausage rolls (Italian sausage in puff pastry) and Bavarian pretzels with a variety of toppings. Laura said her steak pies are made with sirloin and without preservatives.
Topping off the Mammy’s menu is Sweet Jenny’s ice cream, made in Williamsville.
The restaurant is small and seating is outside, but it is right next to the historic ferris wheel at East Main and Lockport-Olcott Road.
For now Mammy’s is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but as business picks up, the Farmers say they will expand the menu and the hours. Laura plans to add fish and chips and more British cuisine, including shepherd’s pie, and maybe traditional English breakfast fare.
