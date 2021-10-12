MHA has new community engagement coordinator

Rhiannon O’Shea has been appointed the community engagement coordinator for the Mental Health Association in Niagara County. O'Shea is responsible for outreach and marketing efforts to educate residents, businesses and organizations about the MHA’s services, along with volunteer recruitment, social media and website maintenance and presentations on mental health topics to community members.
O’Shea previously served as the MHA in Niagara County peer support specialist at Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls. Prior to joining the MHA she was a teacher’s assistant at Tiny Town Daycare in Newfane and a sales assistant at West Herr Chevrolet in Williamsville.
"Rhiannon has such a passion for the agency’s mission. We’re excited to have her in this new role and look forward to her making the MHA in Niagara County more visible," Daniel Colpoys, executive director, said.
MHA's mission is to promote mental wellness by sponsoring and implementing advocacy, education and community service programs.
