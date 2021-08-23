MHA in Niagara County has a new director

Daniel Colpoys has been appointed the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County.
Colpoys, a Niagara Falls native, will be responsible for strategic planning for MHA in Niagara County in conjunction with its board of directors. His duties include, but are not limited to, developing and implementing policies and procedures, providing direction for the continued growth and development of the agency, and defining the general and specific operations and services provided by MHA.
“I look forward to working with those individuals that we serve in Niagara County, to ensure their needs are met, while at the same time being an active and responsive community partner with the businesses, organizations, schools, and places of worship who make Niagara County their home,” Colpoys stated in a Monday news release about his appointment.
Colpoys has 14 years of senior management experience in the non-profit sector, having been a director of human services for Goodwill Industries of Western New York, an assistant executive director of Compeer of Greater Buffalo and, most recently, the chief community engagement officer for Western New York Independent Living, Inc.
"We are so excited to have Mr. Colpoys on board, and we are looking forward to growing as an organization under his leadership. We are confident that his skills and experience will allow us to expand and improve our programming, and make mental health services more accessible to everyone in the community who needs our help," MHA board president Emily Shields said.
The Mission of the Lockport-headquartered Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Inc. is to promote mental wellness by sponsoring and implementing advocacy, education and community service programs.
