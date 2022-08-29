MEDINA — Twenty-nine members of the Medina High School class of 1957 got together for their 65-year class reunion at the Shirt Factory Cafe on Aug. 26. The cohort may have dwindled in number, but not in school spirit.
Class members have met every five years since graduation and many of them have attended nearly every reunion, according to organizer Barbara Clark. A number who reside in the local area were getting together for lunch once a year at Darrell's Place in Middleport, until the Covid pandemic started. They enjoy the camaraderie and catching up on old times.
“Mostly, we talk about our ailments,” Clark said. “We’re just happy to be together.”
Of 100 original class members, 56 are deceased.
The only surviving class officer is president Lee Schrader of Lockport, who has attended most of the reunions.
Among the classmates are lawyers, ministers and pilots. Ron Felstead of Medina learned to fly the year he graduated and got his pilot’s license the following year. He went on to a successful teaching career, while advancing his flying ambitions. He became a certified FAA instructor, and a few years ago he received the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot’s Award from the government for 50 years of safe flying with no accidents or incidents.
Felstead took advantage of the reunion to catch up with classmates, including Rich Manley of Rochester and Edgar Wilkins of Albion.
Clark said she received correspondence from classmates in several other states, including Florida and Texas, who were not able to attend.
She presented each reunion attendee with a magnet bearing a photograph of the old high school and the words “65th class reunion 1957.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.