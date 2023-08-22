MEDINA — Their closeness and commitment to staying in touch are sources of pride for the members of the Medina High School class of 1981.
In addition to the traditional reunions every few years, the class plans other special activities, just for the get-togethers. This past weekend, the special occasion was a class-wide 60th birthday party.
The youngest in attendance was Ellie Prawel, who will turn 60 on Nov. 21.
“You can call me the baby,” she joked.
The idea for a class birthday party was suggested at their last reunion by Bonnie Fry and Linda Limina.
Classmates came from as far away as Texas, Florida and Virginia to celebrate.
Kevin Furness helped organize the party, which included gatherings at Tapped on Main and the VFW Post hall.
A previous get-together several years ago was a sports party.
Officers of the class of 1981 were: Betsy Phinney, president; Bob Blake, vice president; Kelly Crane, treasurer; and Kevin McKeever, historian.
It was noted that 17 of the 215 class members are now deceased.
Dave Maiorana, who came from Florida for the birthday party, stressed how close the class has remained.
“It didn’t matter if you were an enlisted man climbing the ladder or a high profile educator, we were all important and we all stuck together,” he said.
Several classmates have been friends since kindergarten, including Furness and McKeever and Phinney and Bridget Hobbs.
“Kevin and I still call each other every week,” Furness said.
