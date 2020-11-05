MIDDLEPORT — The ninth annual Michelle’s Memorial 5k Race is a virtual race that will be ongoing from Nov. 13 through Nov. 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended time will give Michelle's out-of-town friends, family and runners from other areas of the country a chance to participate with her loved ones in Middleport.
Proceeds benefit the Michelle A. Bewley Scholar Athlete Award, which is given each year to a graduating senior at Royalton Hartland High School who maintains a 90+ grade average, participates in three sports each year and also participates in music department programs.
Bewley, a 1994 graduate of RHHS, was an intense student, devoted to sports and had a heart for giving back to the community. She died in January 2006 as a result of a car accident.
5k registrants may run or walk the 3.1 mile distance any time between Nov. 13 and Nov. 23 and report the results as explained in the registration instructions at: www.faceboook.com/michellesmemorial5k.
For more information contact Brooke Gypson at michellesmemorial5k@gmail.com or the Facebook page “Michelle’s Memorial.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.