The 11th annual Michelle’s Memorial 5K will be held on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The 3.1 mile USATF Certified Course (NY14114KL) is along the historic Erie Canal in Middleport. Cash prizes and awards will be given to the overall male and female winners. Awards will be given to the top three in each age group (14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+). A virtual race option is available as well.
The proceeds of the run help fund the Michelle A. Bewley Scholar Athlete Award, a scholarship given each year to a graduating Royalton Hartland High School senior who maintained a 90+ grade average while participating in three sports each year and was involved in the music department all four years of high school.
Michelle A. Bewley was a graduate of the Royalton Hartland class of 1994, an excellent student and athlete who was devoted to her community. Bewley died after a car accident in 2006.
Michelle’s Memorial, Inc. is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. Contact michellesmemorial5k@gmail.com for sponsorship or donation information.
To register for the 5K, go to www.score-this.com. Race day registration will open at 8 a.m. at Middleport Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.