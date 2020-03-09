MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Community Choir will present its spring concert, "Cabaret: Broadway and Beyond," on Saturday.
“Anyone who appreciates Broadway musicals will definitely want to mark Saturday on their calendar for a terrific night out,” longtime choir member Herb Koenig said.
The concert will feature favorite songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies, and will include some dynamic songs by the full vocal choir.
Directed by Ric Jones of Medina and accompanied by Debby Clark of Middleport, the choir will perform “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman” and songs from “Hello Dolly,” “The Sound of Music,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and “Showboat.”
Choir members will present solo and small group numbers, such as show tunes from “Carousel,” “A Star is Born,” “Nunsense,” “Tootsie,” “Wizard of Oz” and “Hamilton.” A highlight will be Darryl Oakes of Lyndonville singing “Hallelujah.”
This cabaret-style concert will take place at the Middleport fire hall on Main Street, beginning at 7 p.m. Complimentary sweet and salty snacks and soft drinks will be available throughout the performance. The facility is handicap accessible.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or from any choir member.
