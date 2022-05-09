MIDDLEPORT — A special night of music from Broadway is being planned by The Middleport Community Choir.
“Anyone who appreciates Broadway musicals will definitely want to mark May 20 on the calendar for a night out,” said Herb Koenig of Gasport, a longtime member of the choir.
The Middleport Community Choir, directed by Ric Jones, and the Belltones Handbell Choir, directed by Debby Clark, will combine to present “Cabaret: Broadway and Beyond,” featuring favorite songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies.
The community choir, accompanied by Debby Clark, will perform “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman,” songs from “Hello Dolly,” “The Sound of Music,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Rent,” as well as an Andrew Lloyd Webber medley. Small groups will sing show tunes from “Carousel,” “The King and I” and “Hamilton,” and Darryl Oakes of Lyndonville will perform “Hallelujah.”
To add musical variety, the Belltones will perform songs such as “The Adventure Begins” and “Sleeping Beauty Waltz.”
The cabaret-style concert will be performed in the Banquet Place at the Middleport fire hall on Main Street. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and complimentary snacks will be available.
The performance is underwritten in part by the New York State Council on the Arts' Community Regrant Program.
