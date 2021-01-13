The Middleport Food Pantry at 21 Vernon St. will reopen its doors on Monday, January 18th.
The pantry will be open every Monday and Thursday between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Residents of the village of Middeport and the towns of Royalton and Hartland are eligible to receive assistance.
Only one person at the door at a time will be allowed. Clients must wear face covering and maintain a minimum 6 feet of social distance from others.
Individuals who interested in volunteering at the pantry may call the Village Clerk’s office at 716-735-3303.
