MIDDLEPORT — The village will host its 13th annual tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Commons, Park Avenue and Main Street. At 6 p.m., Mayor Richard Westcott will light the big tree to kick off the holiday season. All who attend the ceremony must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Middleport tree lighting set for Saturday
Susan Heukrath Emel passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Sue was born November 24, 1948. A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Linda M. Brown, December 7, 2020. Wife of Raymond Brown; two daughters; several grandchildren; and two deceased siblings. Private services will beheld. pruddenandkandt.com.
