MIDDLEPORT — The annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration in the village will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The organizer, Middleport Area Tourism and Beautification Committee, has lined up children's activities including ornament making (for take-home or hanging on the village tree), indoor games, wagon rides, coloring, letters to and visits with Santa Claus. According to MATABC's Kellie LePard, other local organizations are running raffles and offering food for sale.
The lighting of trees along Park Avenue will begin about 6 p.m. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be served at Middleport Fire Department afterward. Royalton-Hartland music students will perform holiday music throughout the evening.
