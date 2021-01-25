MEDINA — Mike Hodgins has never looked worse.
Unshaven, with fingernails badly in need of trimming and clothes that hung on his bony frame, Mike wasn’t the man his family remembered when they last time saw him two months ago.
But to his wife Kathy and children Greg Hodgins and Alisha Duffina, he never looked better.
On Monday afternoon, Mike, 59, was wheeled out of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, where he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 28.
“We feel like a kid with a new toy,” Kathy said as she and her children waited for Mike to be brought out. The last time I saw him was when I dropped him off at the door of Medina Memorial Hospital two days after Thanksgiving. Because of Covid regulations, I couldn’t even go in with him.”
Mike was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was transferred that night to Mercy Hospital, the only hospital in the area that had an ICU bed, Kathy said.
Mike had contracted the disease from Kathy, who isn’t sure where she got it from.
What was so terrifying was the fact Mike had undergone a heart transplant 30 years ago, and doctors at Mercy said he would need a miracle to survive Covid.
Mike spent three weeks on a ventilator, during which time his blood pressure would plummet and doctors feared kidney failure. Along the way, he developed abdominal bleeding and his epiglottis was paralyzed, making him unable to take nourishment by mouth. He still has a feeding tube in his stomach, and doctors are hopeful his epiglottis will return to normal so they can remove the tube.
For now, Mike and his family are just happy he has beaten Covid.
They are far from being back to normal, however, as now Mike has to undergo rehab at Medina Memorial Hospital.
When Kathy learned Mike was ready to leave Mercy, she insisted on going to get him and transferring him to Medina herself. That way she got to spend a bit of time with him.
Greg and Alisha accompanied Kathy to Mercy, where they waited outside the door for Mike to be wheeled out. No one had a dry eye as they took turns hugging Mike.
Alisha drove home, while Kathy and Mike hugged and held hands in the back seat.
After he was admitted to Medina Memorial, the family, accompanied by Mike’s sister and brother, stood outside his window and waved to him.
Kathy said it was prayer that brought Mike through his ordeal. Even in his sedated state, she said, he could hear her voice, and she called the hospital every day and asked a nurse to put the phone up to his ear.
“Every single day while he was on a respirator, I called and told him I loved him,” Kathy said. “Then I prayed with him every day.”
She said it is the most powerless feeling ever not to be able to see your loved one who is so sick.
“It’s been quite the journey,” she said.
