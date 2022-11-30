Mike Landers was presented with Lockport Ice Arena & Sport Center, Inc.'s first-ever Community Champions award during 2022 Hockey Day in Lockport on Nov. 26.
Landers was selected to be the first recipient in light of his "unwavering dedication to the local community and specifically his contributions to the success of Cornerstone CFCU Arena," executive director Shelley L. Unocic said.
"Mike supports the arena through advertising, sponsorship, and his personal time to plan Howell Motors Hockey Day in Lockport each November and the Howell Motors Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony each spring," Unocic said. "Although he was never a hockey player himself, he understands and appreciates the strong history that hockey has in the hearts of lifelong Lockportians. Mike proudly represents all that is good in our community and helps Lockport Ice uphold its mission — to combat juvenile delinquency and community deterioration, promote social welfare and physical fitness, lessen the burdens of government and promote the development of good sportsmanship through the conduct of supervised athletic activities.”
A Community Champions honorary display is located adjacent to the Grigg Lewis suite on the arena's upper level. Going forward, an awardee will be selected once a year and announced during Hockey Day.
Landers received the award from members of the Lockport Ice board of directors and Lockport's Niagara County legislators Rick Abbott, Tony Nemi and Will Collins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.