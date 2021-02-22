Mini grants offered by Lockport Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Lockport is accepting applications from qualifying non-profit (501c3) agencies serving the Lockport-area community. Applications will be considered for projects, programs or capital improvements that benefit the community in any amount up to $1,000.
The Rotary Club of Lockport was chartered on May 1, 1919, making it the oldest service organization in Lockport. Rotary's mission has always been to fulfill community needs and advance world peace and understanding. Today this is accomplished through programs and projects to support health care, youth development, sustainable communities and cultural exchange at the local, regional and international levels.
Any interested organizations are asked to complete an application, which is available as a downloadable form, on the club’s web site, lockportrotary.com. Click on “Resources” then “Donation Request”. Submit applications online via lockportNYrotary@gmail.com or by sending a paper copy to the Rotary Club of Lockport, attention: Giving Committee, P.O. Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14095.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.