Moana, Jr. begins its Palace run tonight

The DeSales Catholic School production of Disney's Moana, Jr., kicks off tonight at the Historic Palace Theatre.
The family-friendly show, which is open to the public, features more than 50 DeSales students in grades four through eight in beloved roles including Moana, Maui, Hei Hei and Sina.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. today and Friday and noon Saturday. Tickets are $10 each at the Palace box office, Mills Jewelers and online at https://lockportpalacetheatre.org/tickets/.
