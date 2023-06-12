Mobile mammography service visiting Ransomville
RANSOMVILLE — Windsong Mobile Mammography will be parked at the Ransomville fire hall on June 19 to conduct mammograms — breast cancer screening — by appointment between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. To set an appointment, call 716-929-9494 or visit https://windsongwny.com/radiology/mobile-screening-mammography/. Windsong accepts all major insurances. Uninsured persons may be eligible for a free mammogram; contact Windsong for more information. The Ransomville fire hall is at 2521 Youngstown Lockport Road.
Red Cross blood drives slated
American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of June will receive a $10 e-gift card, as well as an entry in a backyard theater package giveaway.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled through the end of the month:
— June 20, 2 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Club, 189 N. Gravel Road, Medina.
— June 24, 8 a.m. to noon at St. John de LaSalle, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
— June 26, 1 to 6 p.m. at Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main St.
— June 28, 1 to 6 p.m. at South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company hall, 5666 S. Transit Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.