RANSOMVILLE — Windsong Mobile Mammography will be parked at Heritage Manor, 3509 Ransomville Road, for the day on April 24 to conduct breast cancer screenings by appointment.
Windsong accepts all major insurances and uninsured persons may be eligible for a free mammogram.
To set an appointment any time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., call Windsong at 716-929-9494, or go to: https://windsongwny.com/radiology/mobile-screening-mammography/
