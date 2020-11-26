Modified 'Christmas in Medina' festival set for Saturday

MEDINA — Pandemic or not, the village of Medina wasn’t about to let the Christmas season open without some kind of hurrah.
While "Christmas in Medina" will have a different look this year, there will be a celebration on Saturday, which will conclude with the Parade of Lights in a reverse format.
Cindy Robinson and Kathy Blackburn are chairs of the day-long celebration, which will begin with the Home for the Holidays 5K at 9 a.m. That event was quick to sell out.
Residents are invited to join merchants for Small Business Saturday; many are offering specials. Shopping small businesses is crucial to their existence, especially in light of hardships caused by the pandemic.
Due to Covid restrictions, visits with Santa on Saturday will be at the Senior Center on West Avenue. Children and parents can enter through one door and exit through the other, thereby adhering to social distancing rules. Masks are required and there is no sitting on Santa’s lap this year.
Santa and Mrs. Claus’ schedule of appearances at the Santa House in Rotary Park throughout the holiday season will be posted on Medina’s Olde Tyme Christmas Facebook page and in store windows.
The fourth annual Parade of Lights Toy Drive, started by Andrew Satkowski, has adapted this year, and instead of collecting toys downtown, the organizers are hosting a “Santa Hat Drive” at the start of the parade. Much like a firefighters’ boot drive, volunteer elves with Santa hats will be at the parade to collect spare change. All donations will go directly to local groups to help make a brighter Christmas for kids in Orleans County.
The Cutest Little Elf contest has gone virtual this year. Pictures can be submitted to Medina’s Olde Tyme Christmas Facebook page from Saturday through Dec. 12. Winners will be based on how many “likes” a photo receives. Prizes will be provided by hometown businesses.
The Children’s Window Scavenger Hunt theme this year is “The Night Before Christmas Mouse.” Entry forms are available online at christmasinmedina.com and at the English Rose Tea Shoppe, 527 Main St.
Shoppers can enter to win an electric toy train by dropping off a non-perishable food item at the English Rose Tea Shoppe; one raffle ticket will be awarded for each item donated. Donations will be given to the Medina Food Pantry.
Also at the English Rose Tea Shoppe, children can pick up their special Santa Claus stationary to write their letter to Santa. Letters can be mailed in a special box in front of Rotary Park.
Alexandra Peracciny Photography, 519 Main St., second floor, will offer a holiday photo card/frame kit. A complimentary photo booth will be set up in the studio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next three Saturdays.
At Case-Nic Cookies at 439 Main St, kits to “Frost Your Own Cookie” will be sold for $1, with the proceeds going to the Medina Food Pantry.
Creekside Floral, 509 Main St., will offer a surprise “take and make” craft to complete at home.
A variety of take and make crafts will also be available at Lyric & Lizzy Boutique, 335 N. Main St.
Upscale Overstock, 339 N. Main St., will offer a different take home kids’ craft each week during the season.
Also at 339 North Main St., Mandeo’s Candy Shoppe will have cups of take and make hot chocolate, with surprise ingredients such as a peppermint stick or chocolate spoon. Cost is $3 and proceeds will be donated to Anchoring Hope of New York and Buffalo Sabres Warriors Sled Hockey Program.
The Downtown Browsery, 413 Main St., will offer a take and make Santa ornament and a letter to Santa on which children can put their wish list. It can be returned to the Browsery and put in the Letters to Santa mailbox.
The Browsery is hosting a MAAC collection barrel and shoppers are encouraged to drop off a new toy. Gifts for children and/or teens can be dropped in the MAAC barrel at Ashlee’s Place, 116 E. Center St.
Since Canalside Tattoo can’t host the toy drive this year, the operator got together with Erin Townsend Photography to make 2021 calendars which they will sell for $30.
Anyone who brings a small baby item to Herbalty Collage will receive a “Stress-Free Holiday Bath Soak.”Baby items will be donated to Care Net of Greater Orleans.
Canal Village Farmers’ Market, at West Avenue and West Center Street, is taking on a Christmas theme every Saturday until Christmas.
Traditional children’s activities offered by downtown merchants will be available this year for two weeks, from Saturday through Dec. 12 (unless otherwise noted) during each shop’s regular hours. This is to avoid crowds, which might run afoul of health department recommendations.
As is the tradition, the Christmas in Medina celebration will be topped off with the Parade of Lights. Instead of the parade passing by the spectators, this year it is stationary and the spectators will drive by.
Cars will enter the parade route on West Oak Orchard Street, at the Oak Orchard Elementary School driveway near Genesee Street. Genesee Street will be closed to traffic. Cars are to proceed to the parade entrance and follow the route through the school campus, exiting at the high school on Maple Ridge Road.
The parade will start promptly at 5 p.m., immediately after a ribbon cutting near Vets Park with parade marshals Dave and Trudy Schwart.
Parade floats will be on display until 8 p.m., according to parade chairman Jim Hancock.
