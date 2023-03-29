Molly Mayers has joined the board of directors at Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County.
Mayers is the senior vice president, director of lending and marketing, at Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union. She has been employed by the credit union since 2011, has held various leadership roles in the lending division and is a current member of the institution's community outreach and diversity and inclusion committee.
Mayers, a Lockport native and current resident with her husband Paul, is also a member of the Kenan Center Board of Governors and the Lockport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Youth Mentoring Services pairs youths in need with adult mentors to aid in their healthy development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.