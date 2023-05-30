Mount St. Mary’s Hospital bestowed its 2022 Agency of the Year Award on Lockport Fire Department. In attendance at the May 24 awards dinner were, from left, LFD firefighters Justin Desabrais, Assistant Chief James Scapelliti, Peter Burke, Robert Haley, John Fredrickson and Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, Mayor Michelle Roman and, from Catholic Health System, Lori Lufresne, director of emergency services, and C.J. Urlaub, executive and Mount St. Mary’s president.