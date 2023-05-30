Mount St. Mary’s Hospital honored first responders throughout Niagara County at its annual EMS Recognition Dinner, held May 24 in conjunction with National EMS Week.
Members of nine volunteer fire companies received awards for their exceptional expertise and dedication in responding to various emergency calls during 2022 — Bergholz, Cambria, Lewiston No. 1, Pekin, Rapids, Sanborn, South Lockport, St. Johnsburg and Town of Niagara Active Hose — alongside Niagara Falls Fire Department, Mercy Flight WNY, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, and Tri Community Ambulance.
Lockport Fire Department, which responded to more than 1,600 calls in 2022, received the Agency of the Year Award.
“The city’s Fire Chief Luca Quagliano and his team saw the dire need for additional resources in the region and responded by placing their paramedic level ambulances back in service,” observed Emily James, Catholic Health’s system manager of emergency and acute neuro services. “Their dedication to area residents was further demonstrated as they went through the arduous process of obtaining an Advanced Life Support Transport Certificate of Need, which allows them to serve their community at an even higher level of proficiency. Without their commitment, lives would be lost.”
CJ Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s president & CHS senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery for Niagara County, served as the keynote speaker for the dinner.
“We are thankful for the dedication and partnership demonstrated by our first responders across the community, who continually go above and beyond the call of duty,” Urlaub said. “On behalf of everyone at Mount St. Mary’s and Catholic Health we are truly grateful for their service throughout the year.”
