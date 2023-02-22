LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital presented the DAISY Award to Theresa Schuey, RN, a nurse in the Clearview Treatment Services unit of the hospital. Schuey was nominated for the award by a former patient who was grateful for the kindness and understanding that Schuey showed to her throughout her stay.
The DAISY Award is presented through Mount St. Mary's participation in the International Daisy Foundation, which was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The award was established to recognize nurses for the extraordinary work they do and to recognize the clinical skill and compassion nurses provide to patients and families throughout the year. More than 5,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 35 other countries and territories participate in the program.
“Theresa made a life-changing difference to this patient and many others. She also serves as a constant support to her colleagues in this department”, said Susan Brooks, vice president of patient care services / CNO at the hospital. “This award is one of the most prestigious honors a member of the nursing profession can receive and we are extremely proud of Theresa’s dedication on behalf of our patients and the entire organization."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.