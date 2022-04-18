Mount St. Mary's has new VP of patient care services

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has named Susan Brooks, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, its new vice president of patient care services.
Brooks has nearly 30 years of experience in multiple areas of the healthcare industry. As vice president of patient care services, she's responsible for hospital nursing, the development of nursing services and clinical programs and services in collaboration with the Mount St. Mary's medical staff and management team and Catholic Health.
Brooks has been with Catholic Health since 2015 and most recently was the director of patient care services at Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus. She also played an integral role on the multidisciplinary team that established St. Joseph’s Campus as a COVID-19 Treatment Center.
Prior to joining Catholic Health, Brooks held several nursing leadership roles with Kaleida Health, including director of stroke and neurosciences at Gates Vascular Institute and director of nursing services and care management at Buffalo General, and served as assistant director of medical management at Fidelis Care.
Brooks received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and her Master of Science in Executive Leadership and Change from Daemen College. She also obtained her Nurse Executive advanced board certification and is an adjunct speaker at the University of Buffalo and Niagara University.
Brooks is a member of several state and national nursing organizations and a board member with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A resident of Niagara County, she also is a member of the Starpoint Central School District PTA and Intermediate School Improvement Team.
