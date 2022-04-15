Much to see while crossing Niagara County by bike

I rode my bike to Lockport from Niagara Falls on Thursday. As I wrote this, the pedal home beckoned.
Some bike rides are worth doing only once. For example, from the DeVeaux neighborhood across Grand Island to the City of Tonawanda. The bridges are frightening. Getting on or off and finding your way is a nightmare, signage is nil.
Grand Island Boulevard is an horrifically mis-designed nightmare. It has bike route signs but don’t fall for it. It’s a trap. If you narrowed the shoulders on Niagara Falls Boulevard or North Transit and took away the sidewalks you would have a similar abomination.
I know there is a bike path on West River Parkway but that would turn a 6-mile ride into 12 or something, albeit more pleasant. Then there’s the fact the trusses on the south bridge share the sidewalk. Pedestrians, and cyclists, were obviously an afterthought.
Anyway, back to Thursday’s ride, I met CNHI photographer of the year Jim Neiss for lunch at Frenchie’s. He was right, great slices. Then I pedaled Niagara Avenue to Hyde Park Boulevard to Lockport Road to Comstock Road to Route 31.
On Lockport Road, Empire Emergency Equipment looks busy outfitting Erie County Sheriff Department SUVs. It seems rather preordained they will be building an electric fire truck for Niagara Falls. Several months ago, I attended a demonstration of a sample rig. The truck was technologically advanced on a crazy level. Increased upfront costs are offset by decreased maintenance.
The NexAmp solar energy project on top of the former Town of Niagara Landfill is continuing to grow. I need to understand the electric tower reconstruction in the same vicinity. It seems like a lengthy and expensive project about which I know nothing.
It was 52 degrees (11 celsius) as I passed the Town of Niagara Veterans Park. Behind the town hall, the water tower is still girded in scaffolding for its new paint job.
I also rode past the Niagara Falls air base main entrance on Lockport Road. It’s about to undergo a major transformation as is the site of the proposed Amazon warehouse.
You see things on a bike you might miss. For example, there is a big, ugly yellow sign protesting industrial solar on Lockport Road not far past the airport. Only Thursday did I notice that across the road, probably 200 yards off, there's a green privacy fence screening solar panels. Unless that sign is protesting some other proposal, it might be time to take it down.
Somehow on Lockport Road I was passed four times by tractor-trailer dump trucks from Pariso Logistics. They weren’t doing anything wrong but when you are pedaling on a narrow road shoulder and a big truck goes by, you notice.
Near Hoover Road, I pulled left to pass a mail truck. A jerk in a rusted-out minivan honked at me. Learn to share the road. It is the law.
Interesting on Comstock Road. LoHo and HoLo Farms are across the road from one another, if signage is to be believed. I bet that’s a story worth telling. Farmers are under-appreciated.
Park Avenue in Lockport is a bone-jarring nightmare in a car or on a bike.
If I am anywhere, I am always looking around, more so on a bike. It might seem like we are struggling to find spring, but there are signs.
Bright blue glory of the snow (chinodoxa) proliferates along the Niagara River bike path and in the yards of older homes. It is non-native but has been here for 200 years or more.
I saw a meadowlark, red-winged blackbirds, killdeer and a northern mockingbird. As the mockingbird flies away, it flashes white wing spots. Pussy willows are in bloom. Magnolias soon will be. The forsythia are beginning to bloom as well. Take that yellow as a sign of spring and a nagging reminder it is time to prune your roses.
It was warm when I woke Thursday. The river rapids in the distance were louder than normal as I enjoyed the serenades of a Carolina wren.
If you wonder how I can pedal that far, I confess: A year ago, I bought a Specialized Como E-Assist bike on Facebook Marketplace. The original owner bought it from Tom’s Pro Bike. It is Class 1. That means it has a top speed of 19 mph but the motor only engages when you pedal. After last season I brought it to Beeton’s Cyclery and had the derailleur adjusted.
No matter what you ride, follow the laws. Dress warmly. Make sure you have good lights and understand, as with everything else, you get what you pay for. That cheap e-bike from the internet will not be as enjoyable as a quality bike from a local retailer.
As I finish writing this, I'm thinking about the ride home. It will be interesting to see how Route 31 rates.
How do you know if you don’t try?
Contact group news editor Joe Genco at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 716-282-2311, extension 2250.
