Mullane Family scholar named at DeSales    

Many years ago, the Mullane family established a scholarship at DeSales Catholic School in the name of their father Jack, a graduate of DeSales Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame, and a longtime supporter of Catholic education. The scholarship, in the amount of $2,000, is awarded to a student who will attend a Catholic high school.
Current eighth-gradeer Sydney Mosher is this year’s Mullane Family Scholarship recipient. Sydney is involved in National Junior Honor Society, St. Francis Society, the DeSales basketball team, the softball team, Morning Announcements, dance team and the school musical. Sydney has found academic success earning first honors.
“The teachers and I are so proud of all Sydney has accomplished as a student at DeSales. I know she will continue to achieve academically, athletically, and spiritually in her high school years,” said Principal Karen Judge Rahill, DHS ‘87.
Sydney said of her experience attending Catholic school, “I will always remember the memories, the amazing opportunities and friends that DeSales has given me. The family environment they provided will remain a foundation for the next steps of my education. DeSales has played a very important role in shaping me into the person that I am today.”
Sydney is the daughter of Heather and Bernie Mosher of Lockport. Upon her graduation from DeSales, Sydney plans on attending Sacred Heart Academy.
