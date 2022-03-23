Mullane Family scholar selected    

Eighth-grade student Parker Karaszewski is the 2022 recipient of the Mullane Family Scholarship at DeSales Catholic School.
The annual $2,000 scholarship, established in the name of Jack Mullane, a graduate of DeSales Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame, is awarded to a DeSales student who will be attending a Catholic high school.
Parker is involved in DeSales soccer, basketball and track & field, Destination Imagination and National Junior Honor Society, and he's a valued member of the DeSales St. Francis Society.
“Parker exemplifies the characteristics we hope a DeSales graduate possess. He is kind, hardworking, conscientious, and filled with faith. We are grateful to the Mullane family for allowing us the opportunity to recognize such a deserving student,” Principal Karen Judge Rahill, DHS ‘87, said.
Parker described his time at DeSales thus: “DeSales has been like a home to me ever since I was in preschool. I have grown up with a strong set of friends, been educated by the best teachers and experienced so much. By participating in athletics, I learned the importance of sportsmanship, I developed exceptional skills in teamwork through STREAM and in St. Francis Society the importance of volunteerism. I look forward to continuing my Catholic education in high school.”
Parker is the son of Brian and Darleen Karaszewski of Lockport. Upon his graduation from DeSales, Parker will attend St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Kenmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.