Music in the Gardens line-up announced  

The Vitamin D band will perform in the Kenan Center's Music in the Gardens series on August 13th. (Contributed image)

 

The Kenan Center will launch "Music in the Gardens," a free, monthly outdoor music series, on June 4.

All shows are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays outside the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St. The lineup includes:

June 4 — Welcome Distraction

July 9 — The Strictly Hip

August 13 — Vitamin D

September 10 — GirlCrush+

In case of rain, the show will be moved to the 150-seat Taylor Theater. The gallery will be open during each show, providing access to indoor bathrooms.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic picnics to the shows.

VIP Beer Garden tickets are available for purchase. These provide access to a bar, a tent, complimentary snacks and seating. For more information, visit the Kenan Center business office or www.kenancenter.org

 

