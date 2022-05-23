Music in the Gardens line-up announced  

The Kenan Center will launch "Music in the Gardens," a free, monthly outdoor music series, on June 4.
All shows are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays outside the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St. The lineup includes:
June 4 — Welcome Distraction
July 9 — The Strictly Hip
August 13 — Vitamin D
September 10 — GirlCrush+
In case of rain, the show will be moved to the 150-seat Taylor Theater. The gallery will be open during each show, providing access to indoor bathrooms.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic picnics to the shows.
VIP Beer Garden tickets are available for purchase. These provide access to a bar, a tent, complimentary snacks and seating. For more information, visit the Kenan Center business office or www.kenancenter.org.
