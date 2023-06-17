MIDDLEPORT — The "A" Blues Band will perform a free concert at Margaret Droman Park, along the Erie Canal, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (June 20). Greenlief's on the Go will be on site. This is the kick-off of Middleport Beautification Committee's new Music in the Parks series. 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase.

