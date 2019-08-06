A Lockport native who's a world-renowned tintype photographer will demonstrate the wet plate process and talk about his work on historic film and television productions Friday at the Niagara History Center.
Rob Gibson, who grew up in Lockport and now resides in Gettysburg, Pa., will arrive at the history center on his antique Harley Davidson with a unique darkroom sidecar, which is where he processes his photographs.
Gibson has worked on film and TV productions including National Treasure, Cold Mountain, Gettysburg and the upcoming feature film Harriet, the story of American icon Harriet Tubman. He has appeared in dozens of shows and movies and has lectured at the Smithsonian and to the White House press corps.
Gibson's presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the history center, 215 Niagara St. All are welcome. Admission is free. For more information, call 434-7433.
