SANBORN — The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award. This award is bestowed to deserving alumni who exemplify educational achievements, career success, community involvement, and support of NCCC.
The award will be presented at the NCCC Foundation’s Scholarship Soirée on Oct. 19.
“Our Distinguished Alumni Award is the NCCC Alumni Association’s highest honor,” said Barbara DeSimone, NCCC assistant vice president of institutional advancement. “Recipients embody NCCC’s highest ideals through their professional work, their commitment to others and contributions to progress at our college.”
Since its inception in 1988, the Distinguished Alumni Award has just 85 recipients. Each is memorialized on NCCC’s Distinguished Alumni Wall on the main campus.
Nominees must have completed at least 50 credit hours of course work at NCCC and preference will be given to nominees who graduated from the college. Online nomination forms are available at https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/awards/ and paper forms are available upon request to the NCCC Alumni Association, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132.
All nominations are due to the Alumni Association by July 25. For more information, contact NCCC Foundation Director Julie Berrigan at 716-614-5911 or alumni@niagaracc.suny.edu.
