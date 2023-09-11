SANBORN — The Western New York Library Resource Council has chosen Henrietta G. Lewis Library at Niagara County Community College as the recipient of its 2023 Outstanding Library Award.
The award honors member libraries that provide outstanding service. Recipients must encompass the five WNYLRC principles: facilitating collaboration; embracing exploration; cultivating learning; advocating for libraries; abd building community.
“We have known for years our Lewis Library is exceptional, and we are pleased to see the efforts of our staff recognized by the WNYLRC,” said NCCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Lydia Ulatowski. “The Lewis Library is a tremendous resource for our students, and our staff provides the help needed for our students to achieve their goals. We are proud of them for this achievement and are excited for their continued service moving forward.”
The library resource council’s research and reference services coordinator, Caitlin Kenney, praised Lewis Library as an inviting gathering place. It “not only enhances the academic experience but creates an encouraging communal space for the students, faculty and staff at Niagara County Community College,” she said.
The award will be presented at WNYLRC’s annual membership meeting Sept. 26 at the Buffalo History Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.