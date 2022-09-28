nccc.auction.item

NCCC Distinguished Student Scholarship recipient Evan O’Connor shows off the Josh Allen-signed football that will be auctioned off at the NCCC Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Gala.

NIAGARA FALLS — The NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala will return to being an in-person occasion Oct. 22 at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. To celebrate Niagara County Community College's 60th anniversary, the fundraising gala is diamond anniversary themed.

Top items in the planned high-end auction include a signed Josh Allen Buffalo Bills football, dinner for 10 at Chef’s Restaurant in the company of five Buffalo Sabres alumni, a Buffalo Bisons suite with food and beverages, four tickets to a Buffalo Bills game, two tickets to a Toronto Raptors versus Atlanta Hawks game in Toronto, a Firth Jewelers’ 0.61 carat diamond, and a unique dinner experience at Savor Restaurant’s chef’s table with big screen actor William Fichtner.

Other auction items include: private dinners and wine pairings at restaurants such as Ilio DiPaolo’s, Hutch’s, Russell’s and Webster’s Bistro; passes or packages at local destinations such as Buffalo RiverWorks, Batavia Downs Gaming and Niagara Falls State Park; and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra tickets.

Gala attendees will receive a meal prepared by up-and-coming chefs within Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, tours of the European-inspired kitchens and laboratories, and access to the auction and raffles.

For ticket information, go to: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/gala.

