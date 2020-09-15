SANBORN — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Niagara County Community College Foundation has postponed its 30th annual Scholarship Gala.
The NCCC Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to deserving students since its inception in 1987. Although the 2020 gala has been postponed, the need for scholarship dollars remains. To donate, visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/gala/, or mail a check (made payable to the foundation) to NCCC Foundation, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132.
For more information, contact foundation director Deb Brewer at found@niagaracc.suny.edu or 614-5910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.