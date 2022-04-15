SANBORN — Niagara County Community College will host a Student Showcase from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 21 in which students display and explain a project connected to a classroom experience under the guidance of a faculty mentor. Students present their work as a poster project, a table project, an art exhibition or a performance.
This year's showcase features projects in welding technology, animal training, curing meat, alternative birthing methods, the history of warships, among other subjects. Cash prizes are awarded to the winning entries; the grand prize is $1,000.
Money for the prizes comes from donations by faculty and staff. The judging panel is composed of current staff members and retired faculty. Judges review each project using a rubric assessing project appearance, content quality and presentation style.
The showcase will take place on the second floor of the Learning Commons during NCCC’s Spring Open House. Attendees will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award winner, which receives a $250 prize.
For more information visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/showcase/.
