NCCC students receive SUNY Chancellor's Award  

SANBORN — Three sophomores at Niagara County Community College have received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Miranda Fiore of Niagara Falls, Allyson Knuutila-Clark of Lockport, and Arianna Morales of Niagara Falls were recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, campus involvement and community service.
The trio of strong women share many attributes. All three are Liberal Arts: Humanities and Social Science majors and they are active members in numerous clubs, including NCCC’s Student Government Association (SGA). Fiore is the student event coordinator, Knuutila-Clark is vice president, and Morales is president for the SGA. In addition to planning and attending student events, they have played a vital role representing NCCC’s student body to faculty, staff and the SUNY system.
Fiore also serves as a student ambassador, an orientation leader, and has attended NCCC’s alternative spring break twice. This journey is for students who want to give back on their spring break, often times traveling hundreds of miles to complete community service projects.
“NCCC was the smart place to start for me because I met so many amazing people who wanted to help and support me and my journey," Fiore said. "I also switched my major a few times and it led me to find what I wanted to do in a cost effective, caring, and growing environment.”
Knuutila-Clark holds multiple leadership roles at NCCC. She is a member of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, co-founder and co-president of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), is involved with the Campus Activity Board, and is the manager for the NCCC wrestling team. She's also an exemplary student, earning top grades in her courses.
“My proudest accomplishment as an NCCC student was obtaining a 3.58 GPA the semester we were sent home because of the pandemic,” Knuutila-Clark said.
Morales is a first-generation college student who credits her NCCC family, specifically the Office of Student Life, for encouraging her to follow her dreams. She is co-founder and co-president of the NSLS and she is the SUNY Student Assembly Community College Caucus chairwoman. She is passionate about mental health awareness and equity in the education system.
"Ally, Ari, and Miranda are strong campus leaders here at NCCC. They are extremely invested in our campus community and represent the students well both locally and with the SUNY Student Association," Julia Pitman, vice president of student services, said. The chancellor's award is "the highest honor that can bestowed a student within the SUNY system and all three are very deserving," she added.
