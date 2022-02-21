NCCC trained National Guard members to be EMTs

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College Workforce Development conducted a pilot educational program to help train part of the 500 to 600 new emergency medical technicians in New York state.
The college did so at the request of the New York State Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, in an effort to help relieve the current burden on health care facilities.
An ambitious goal was met in conducting 15 to 20 courses throughout the state, which were taught in an academy-style class completed in a 30-day period. Half of the classes were open to all New Yorkers who qualified and the other half were for National Guard members.
NCCC collaborated with Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to train National Guard members on site. The class began on Jan. 19 and finished last week. Twenty-four students successfully completed the course and passed the New York State practical skills exam.
The course consisted of 160 classroom hours and 10 patient scenarios. Graduates will now be deployed across the state to help relieve areas with the greatest need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.