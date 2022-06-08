NCSO patrol units now armed with Epi-Pen

An Epi-Pen is being placed in every Niagara County Sheriff's patrol vehicle to help boost first responders' capabilities at emergency scenes, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Wednesday.
Following funding approval by the county legislature, the sheriff's department acquired a supply of epinephrine auto-injector devices, which dispense medication to treat severe allergic reaction. Deputies received instruction on Epi-Pen usage as part of their annual first aid training earlier this year.
"It is vitally important that first responders are equipped with life saving measures necessary for the care of the community we serve," Filicetti said. "I am pleased that every Niagara County Sheriff patrol car will now be equipped with Epi-Pen as a part of their medical response capabilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.