SANBORN — Thirty-five Career and Technical Education students at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
Members of NTHS comprise 1.6% of all high school students in the United States. For the staff at Orleans/Niagara BOCES CTE centers, the inductees represent the four pillars of the honor society: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Admission criteria include a grade average of at least 89.5 in their CTE program and a minimum 84.5 average at their high school, a superior attendance record, exemplary behavior, membership in good standing with SkillsUSA and a recommendation from a faculty member.
The 2022 inductees are:
Logan Becker, Starpoint High School, electricity/electronics program.
Lorna Becker, Royalton-Hartland High School, conservation program.
Andrew Birtch, Starpoint High School, electricity/electronics program.
Colby Blake, Christ the King Preparatory, culinary arts program.
Ryan Butler, Starpoint High School, animation, film and visual effects program.
Matthew Cake, North Tonawanda High School, building maintenance and management program.
Marianna Campione, Starpoint High School, cosmetology program.
Joshua Chesterfield, Wilson High School, electricity/electronics program.
Melania Deabes, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Carter Galyen, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Jami Gerwycki, Lewiston-Porter High School, emergency medical services program.
Evan Husarrek, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Anhelina Kavalchuk, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Blair Kephart, Niagara Wheatfield High School, early childhood education program.
Henry Jack Leible, Niagara Wheatfield High School, electricity/electronics program.
Joshua Linderman, Starpoint High School, diesel technology program.
Tyler Lorence, Niagara Academy, computer technology program.
Thomas May, Niagara Wheatfield High School, welding program.
Lenora Mercurio, Niagara Wheatfield High School, fashion design and interior decorating program.
Sarah Morrow, Christian Academy of Western New York, culinary arts program.
Serena Nice, Niagara Wheatfield High School, fashion design and interior decorating program.
Nicholas Paszt, Niagara Wheatfield High School, welding program.
Eoin Potwin, Niagara Falls High School, culinary arts program.
Zelda Pulver, Starpoint High School, culinary arts program.
Sally Rick, Niagara Falls High School, animal science program.
Savannah Shine, North Tonawanda High School, graphic communications program.
Kayla Simmons, Wilson High School, early childhood education program.
Ranvir Singh, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Evan Strong, Starpoint High School, electricity/electronics program.
Patrick Stryker, Niagara Falls High School, diesel technology program.
Cameron Thomas, Niagara Wheatfield High School, computer technology program.
Damon Tunnicliff, Niagara Falls High School, project-based engineering program.
Cassidy Wagner, Wilson High School, conservation program.
Emily Yarington, Wilson High School, health occupations technician program.
Brian Zatkos, Niagara Wheatfield High School, project-based engineering program.
