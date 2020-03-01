NEWFANE — For the second consecutive year, Newfane Central School District has teamed up with the Ohana100 organization to champion literacy and provide books for students in school districts across Western New York.
At the Feb. 25 kick-off assembly at Newfane Elementary, more than 400 students received a book to take home. Dr. David Mattson, president of Ohana100, and Holly Staley, principal of Newfane Elementary, handed each child their own book.
Mattson, a doctor at Roswell Park Cancer Center, began the Ohana100 (Ohana100.org) program in his home state of Hawaii before bringing it to Western New York in 2016. Supported by the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Family Foundation, Ohana100 has promoted literacy in both Hawaii and New York through book distribution and providing volunteers to read with children.
This year, more than 60 elementary schools and nearly two dozen Head Start and child care centers stretching from Chautauqua to Wyoming counties will receive books for their students through the Aloha Books WNY initiative.
